Emergency repairs are coming to the health district and MPEC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City Council discussed the damage from this winter’s big freeze caused extensive damage to both buildings.

The health district and MPEC both had pipes rupture over the 2022 Christmas weekend; breaking the MPEC’s fire suppression system, and flooding the health district.

Using the city’s $3 million emergency fund, both buildings will split $600,000 for repairs.

“They still have 6 units there that are targeted to dry those things. And so that money will go to fund those projects, and also some of the other work that has to be done. So they have to repair some of the electrical things, they have to repair the boiler, the water heater, all of those things that were damaged in the flood,” Interim Director of Health, Amy Fagan, said.

City officials are waiting on insurance adjusters to know how the funds will be split between the buildings.

“These funds will allow us to go ahead and finish the remediations, and get the water out of the building, get the buildings back to being operational,” said Director of Finance, Jessica Williams. “At the health department in particular this will allow us to power back on to that half of the building so staff can return and continue working.”

