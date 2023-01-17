Email City Guide
MLK Jr. Breakfast speaker dares to dream

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The speaker for the MLK breakfast service being held this Saturday was born and raised in Wichita Falls.

Dr. Anngienetta Johnson said she wants the youth in general to know that they have to dare to dream. A coordinator at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center said although we’ve come a long way and success is possible, there are still strides we need to take as a society.

“We done fought this fight. We’ve been on the battlefield a long time. We’re tired,” said Michael Davis, coordinator of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

Tired of fighting, tired of trying, tired of wishing to be heard. Davis is reflecting on how far we’ve come since MLK Jr. left his mark on the world and how much further we need to go.

As he thinks of the long road of racism and segregation, he knows the hope and the legacy Martin Luther King Jr. left is still ingrained in many peoples heart.

“Not only do we have to speak out when we, we see it. We also have to make sure the people know that it’s not right and you can’t do that by being slight,” said Davis.

Davis selected Johnson to be the next speaker of the MLK prayer breakfast because he wants the youth to hear from someone who wasn’t silent. As one of the few Black people who worked for NASA 40 years to be exact. She fought hard and stared fear in the face.

“I would’ve never been at NASA if he wouldn’t have done what he did, so if there’s anybody I could lift up and say thank you bedsides my parents, thank you Mr. King for being the visionary that you are,” said Anngienetta Johnson, Speaker of the MLK Prayer Breakfast.

Johnson just wants youth to dream.

“They gotta dream, they gotta see themselves in that position. When they see themselves in that position and work hard, it’s gonna happen,” Johnson continued.

“Sometimes we get in positions to help other people, we forget about them. We forget where we come from. We forget that we went down that trail, the same trail that other people are trying to come through,” expressed Davis.

“The theme is daring to dream, and I wanted to tell them about I dare to dream, and I want them to dare to dream also,”said Johnson.

