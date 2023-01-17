OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday.

OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.

Searchers have been looking for Athena since last Tuesday, after her 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering outside their home in Cyril, Oklahoma by a postal carrier. After investigating, OSBI said the girls been under the care of relative Alysia Adams and her husband Ivon for the past year and a half, having been dropped off by their biological mother. The 5-year-old sister reportedly referred to the two as Mom and Dad, or Aly and Uncle Ivon.

Ivon Adams was arrested Jan. 12 and has been charged with first degree murder and child neglect. Court documents filed Tuesday morning claim the former Marine beat Athena on Christmas before laying the 4-year-old on the floor and delivering at least three punches to her chest at around midnight. His wife reportedly told police he left with Athena, and later told her he had buried the toddler near their old residence in Rush Springs, Oklahoma. The burial site was reportedly marked with a large broken branch.

Ivon was arrested in Phoenix on Jan. 12 and is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma within the week.

Alysia Adams, 31, is charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the girls under her care. She remains in the Caddo Co. Jail.

Athena’s 5-year-old sister is now in protective custody with Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services.

