Rain chances increase Tuesday night

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a high of 72° with cloudy skies. We have a slight chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon.  The wind will be strong out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, we will have a high of 67° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will be looking at elevated fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 35° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 56° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with a few clouds.

