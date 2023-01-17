RBNC to host Weather Wonders event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is inviting the community to learn about weather at their Weather Wonders event.

All of the action will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will offer the opportunity to learn about the many forms of weather, along with crafts such as making weather dials and wind socks.

This program has free admission thanks to the George and Fay Young Foundation. All ages are welcome to attend.

