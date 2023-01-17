St. Patrick’s Day Festival returning to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is bringing back the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival on March 11.

This event has not been a full festival since 2019, and is returning with an afternoon that includes the Downtown Dash 5K, live music, food and shopping.

The Downtown Wichita Falls Development said on their Facebook that “Music fans will recognize our headliner that will be announced next week!”

The festival will be held from 3-8 p.m. and is open to the public at 901 Ohio, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.