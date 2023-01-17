UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation

UPDATE: Police have confirmed they are investigating this as a homicide.

They ask anyone who has information in this case to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m.

According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces and Eights Bar with a single gunshot wound. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Department were contacted to investigate the incident. No word on the condition of the victim at this time.

