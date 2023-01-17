Email City Guide
WFPD accepting applications for citizens academy

By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are curious about how the Wichita Falls Police Department works, you only have four days left to sign up for their 46th annual Citizen Police Academy.

There are only a few spots left, and the application deadline of Jan. 20 is fast approaching. The academy aims to strengthen relationships between the police department and the public.

Participants will get a chance to drive a police car on a course and hold some of the same firearms that law enforcement uses. You will have to undergo a criminal background check, but anyone can apply.

“We’re not just looking for people who love us. I guess you can say, we would really like to get folks who have some concerns about us, or don’t trust us, or they really just don’t know what we do. This is great for them, because then they can come in and we can share with them why we do the things we do.” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, PIO with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said.

It is a volunteer program, so you do not get paid. The academy is a 12-week course that meets every Monday evening at the WFPD Training Center. It begins February 13th.

For more information and to submit an application, go the Wichita Falls Police Department website.

