Chocolate Soirée to benefit Christ Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Calling all chocolate lovers! On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, News Channel 6 will host a one-hour special from 6-7 p.m. to raise money for Christ Academy during their annual Chocolate Soirée.

Join Ken Johnson, Ashley Fitzwater and Alyssa Osterdock as they emcee the event and judging happens live from the Wichita Falls Country Club. We all know how much Ken loves food contests, and chocolate being involved just makes the event that much sweeter!

You can buy tickets by clicking here. Our coverage on Christ Academy can be found below:

