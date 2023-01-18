Christ Academy preparing students for the real world

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When deciding what school you want your kids to attend, one thing that may come to mind is how well prepared they will be to enter what many of us like to call “the real world” after they graduate.

For the Southard family, sending their kids to Christ Academy was an easy choice in part due to the flexible learning the school offers.

“When we were kinda trying to decide where to send our kids to school, my mom was adamant that her grandkids will go nowhere but Christ Academy, but I can honestly say that after having our kids here, especially having one from pre-K all the way through high school, it was a great choice,” Mark Southard, Christ Academy parent, said.

One thing at Christ Academy that stuck out like a shiny penny to Mark and Janelle Southard was the blended learning center and how it would benefit their two sons, Grayson and Gavin.

Grayson recently graduated from Christ Academy and now has a 4.0 grade point average at Texas State. It’s success he credits to Christ Academy and the blended learning center.

“It was nice because it already got me used to the idea of having to do work online, so it kind of jumpstarted my ability in just getting used to and acclimated to the online environment,” Grayson said.

“One of the things that I always hear from parents that haven’t been exposed to this learning style is I think there’s a fear that their kids won’t do well in it,” Mark said. “I would honestly say give it a try. Because that is the way the world is moving.”

Much of the workforce today has even moved online or hybrid. The center allows students that flexibility.

“There’s a lot of soft skills that maybe you aren’t learning in a public school system or another school setting,” Janelle said. “Time management is a big thing. I know he was able to keep up with his studies but he was also able to have some free time.”

“That’s really affected me because I’m able to start growing now that I graduated high school and now that I am in college I seem to find myself growing because of the way they pushed me through my high school years,” Grayson said.

The blended learning program even helped Grayson get accepted to every single college he applied to.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.