Cooler into the Weekend
It remains windy tonight, but less wind is expected by Thursday afternoon.
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front arrives this evening, switching our winds around to the northwest, ushering in much cooler weather. We’ll drop into the 30s by morning and only rise into the 50s on Thursday. We should see less wind by Thursday afternoon. There’s a small chance for rain on Saturday with another chance early next week.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.