Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cooler into the Weekend

It remains windy tonight, but less wind is expected by Thursday afternoon.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front arrives this evening, switching our winds around to the northwest, ushering in much cooler weather. We’ll drop into the 30s by morning and only rise into the 50s on Thursday. We should see less wind by Thursday afternoon. There’s a small chance for rain on Saturday with another chance early next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde at a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Clay County sheriff’s removal hearing postponed by 2 weeks
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Latest News

Cooler Weather Moving In
Cooler Weather Moving In
Elevated fire danger Wednesday
High Fire Weather for Wednesday
Windy Wednesday
High Fire Weather for Wednesday
High Fire Weather for Wednesday