Elevated fire danger Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we will have a high of 68° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will look at high fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph will be anticipated. Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible as well.

Wednesday night, we will have a low of 35° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 58° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 63° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 38° with mostly clear skies.

