Scotland Knights Of Columbus to hold German sausage meal

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTLAND, Texas (KAUZ) - The Scotland Knights of Columbus are holding a German sausage meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The all-you-can-eat meal will include German sausage, sauerkraut and dessert, as well as drinks like tea and coffee. Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12.

The meal is at the Scotland Knights Of Columbus Hall and they have warned that the German sausages are cooked in peanut oil, so those with nut allergies should be aware.

Raw and cooked sausage will be sold to-go by the pound, with raw sausages being sold at $6 per pound and cooked sausages being sold a $12 per pound.

