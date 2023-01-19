Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Changes coming to U.S. 82 in Nocona

US 82 Changes in Nocona
US 82 Changes in Nocona
By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - If you live or drive through Nocona, there is no doubt you have to drive through construction. Some minor relief is coming to U.S. 82. , and that includes more lanes.There is some progress being made on U.S. 82. Sometime this week, TXDOT will do what they call a " traffic switch” where they will move traffic from the existing lanes to newly built lanes.

This is a small step in a big highway construction project.

Right now, eleven miles of U.S. 82 is being widened from two to four lanes. It starts in Ringgold and will end in Nocona.

Adele Lewis, with TXDOT said while traffic may be an inconvenience during the work. In the end it will be worth it.

“So you gonna have more lanes, the lanes are gonna be nice and wide, your gonna have shoulders on the inside, shoulders on the outside, and you will have a large center median of grass in order to divide the lanes. we will also be putting down some safety cable down through the center of the roadway to prevent crossover wrecks.” Lewis said.

Lewis also said this is the first phase of a four phase project.

The cost for the Ringgold to Nocona stretch of US 82 is $48,000,000.

TXDOT plans to widen 27 miles of U.S. 82 from Henrietta to Nocona, but a timeline has not been set. Progress will depend on the availability of state funding.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde at a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Clay County sheriff’s removal hearing postponed by 2 weeks
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
Court documents reveal details on how Athena died
Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says

Latest News

WFISD believes this will be what is best for the district and the students.
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
Wichita Falls
Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline
Texas Rangers caravan made a stop in Wichita Falls.
Texas Rangers caravan stops at Sheppard AFB
Vernon Farmer fights eggflation
Vernon man helps community through ‘eggflation’