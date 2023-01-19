Changes coming to U.S. 82 in Nocona

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - If you live or drive through Nocona, there is no doubt you have to drive through construction. Some minor relief is coming to U.S. 82. , and that includes more lanes.There is some progress being made on U.S. 82. Sometime this week, TXDOT will do what they call a " traffic switch” where they will move traffic from the existing lanes to newly built lanes.

This is a small step in a big highway construction project.

Right now, eleven miles of U.S. 82 is being widened from two to four lanes. It starts in Ringgold and will end in Nocona.

Adele Lewis, with TXDOT said while traffic may be an inconvenience during the work. In the end it will be worth it.

“So you gonna have more lanes, the lanes are gonna be nice and wide, your gonna have shoulders on the inside, shoulders on the outside, and you will have a large center median of grass in order to divide the lanes. we will also be putting down some safety cable down through the center of the roadway to prevent crossover wrecks.” Lewis said.

Lewis also said this is the first phase of a four phase project.

The cost for the Ringgold to Nocona stretch of US 82 is $48,000,000.

TXDOT plans to widen 27 miles of U.S. 82 from Henrietta to Nocona, but a timeline has not been set. Progress will depend on the availability of state funding.

