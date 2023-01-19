Christ Academy staff reflect on school’s benefit to community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy was established in 1953 as an episcopal school at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Downtown Wichita Falls, according to upper school division head Emily Adams.

“It was then moved to a facility on Midwestern State University’s property and we were there for many years until we started to outgrow that facility and in that process too the name was changed to Christ Academy to reflect a more non-denominational school,” Adams said.

Tuition costs an average of $12,800 per student. Adams said it’s an investment in your child’s future.

“We have students who come back and say ‘wow my freshman year of college was easy and I wasn’t expecting that!’ But they’ve already learned how to manage their time so all of those soft skills that make a person successful in college, they’ve already kind of developed in our environment so it just makes it a lot easier of a transition,” Adams said.

Tasha Barnes, an early childhood teacher at Christ academy, said flexibility is one of the many helpful tools they offer students.

“We don’t keep any child stagnant in their education,” Barnes said. “We meet them where they are and we take them from that level. So if they are advanced they get the attention they need to continue their education. If they are struggling and need work in some areas, they’re going to get that one-on-one basically tutoring that they need to bring them up and then to progress them forward from there.”

