Comfy Weather into the Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be considered seasonal for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This means most highs in the 50s to near 60s and overnight lows mostly in the 30s. A fast moving weather system brings small chances for showers our way early on Saturday but most of this weekend will be dry. Another system brings a chance for precipitation early to the middle parts of next week.

