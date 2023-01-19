Comfy Weather into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be considered seasonal for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This means most highs in the 50s to near 60s and overnight lows mostly in the 30s. A fast moving weather system brings small chances for showers our way early on Saturday but most of this weekend will be dry. Another system brings a chance for precipitation early to the middle parts of next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.