How security is being handled for the new WFISD high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction continues on the two new high schools in Wichita Falls, and with it comes upgraded security measures. Here is what students, parents and faculty can expect.

WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said security features at Memorial and Legacy High schools will include some things they already have, like security cameras and secured doors in the vestibules, but they’re also adding new features like security fencing.

Still, Dr. Lee said none of that can replace the WFISD Police Department. He said in the new schools, there will be at least one officer on each campus. In addition, all doors will lock from the inside and visitors will have to be buzzed in by a school employee.

Dr. Lee said the safety of their students is top priority, no matter which school they attend.

“We do not have one school that’s safer than the other. There is no school in this entire district that’s 100% safe. In any school in the state of Texas or the United States, what we try to do is minimize risk.” Dr. Lee said.

Construction of the new high schools is being funded by a $290 million school bond that passed in 2021.

Due to inflation and supply chain issues, the district had to scale back on other upgrades approved in the bond. Dr. Lee said they did not cut corners when it comes to your child’s safety.

WFISD received $650,000 from the state for security fencing at the new campuses. Those campuses are slated to be completed by fall of 2024.

