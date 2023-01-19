Email City Guide
I.D.E.A. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses

Dr. Scott C. Manley explains the I.D.E.A WF business planning contest.
By Norman Garcia
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I.D.E.A. WF is holding a contest to assist local businesses in opening or expanding. Contestants will be creating a business plan and pitch with the winners receiving $50,000.

Free orientations will be held throughout the month of February at the Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas. You can find the dates and times of the orientation on their website.

Dr. Scott C Manley, the director of I.D.E.A. WF, says this is a great opportunity to see all the resources that Wichita Falls actually has.

The registration deadline is Mar. 1.

