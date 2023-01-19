Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix is keeping a close eye on the numbers and says the lake levels are down just a little bit.

“Three to six inches...to get us out of the drought,” said Nix.

He said keeping a certain gallon usage can keep us on track.

“Down to about 10 million gallons a day. That was a level where we were able to level off the lake decline and prevent it from going any lower. Right now in the winter course were not using irrigation, we’re at that 10 million gallons a day,” explained Nix.

This week Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead are at a combined capacity of 64.4%. Last week, levels stood at 64.7%. The levels aren’t getting closer to the normal combined capacity of 65%. First Alert Meteorologist Garrett James said with little to no low rain and warm weather conditions it is heading toward low numbers.

“It has led to a little bit more evaporation compared to normal when temperatures are down into the mid-50′s which is on average where we’re typically at for this time of the year,” said James.

Nix said he preferred temperature during the winter time to save lake levels.

“We like to see the colder temperatures because that reduces our evaporation so these abnormally high temperatures in the 70′s and bumping up against the 80′s that serve to increase the evaporation and then when you couple with the high winds. That only serves to increase the evaporation even more,” said Nix.

Evaporation, there are levels to this. It isn’t just a word.

“Such you know how much sun are we seeing, are we seeing anymore clouds, is there anything keeping the water into the lakes, or is everything just trying to evaporate,” said James.

