Rain chances return Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will turn out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 63°. We will have overcast skies in the morning. However, by the afternoon hours, we will have mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 41° with mostly clear skies.

On Saturday, rain chances look to return to the forecast before sunrise. We will have a 20% of rain with a high of 60°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 32° with clearing skies. Sunday, we will have a high temperature of 55°, with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 35° with mostly clear skies. Rain chances look to return Monday and Tuesday.

