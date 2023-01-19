Email City Guide
Texas Rangers caravan stops at Sheppard AFB

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few members of the Texas Rangers baseball team made a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base.

This stop was apart of the caravan team makes during the off-season. Pitchers Jon Gray, Josh Sborz and third base coach Tony Beasley were on this stop.

“It’s really cool to see and get led through what goes on here,” said Gray. “For me, I’m excited to see all of the planes and meet all of the people. It’s really eye opening.”

All three took the time to talk to military members and their families and sign some autographs.

“To see what goes on here and the training that they get and how they prepare those who protect the country and foreign countries, it’s an honor,” said Beasley.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Surprise, Arizona on Feb. 15. The first spring training game is Feb. 24 against the Kansas City Royals. Rangers will open up the regular season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30.

