Vernon man helps community through ‘eggflation’

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - In a time when inflated prices have affected nearly everything in a grocery store, some people have taken matters into their own hands.

A Vernon resident made a farm in his own backyard to help with that influx in prices.

Stephen Casner said he began his journey after the pandemic and with the consistency of inflation throughout the years, he’s managed to save money and keep his farm running, as well as help his community.

“I have enough that takes care of my family which is the number one thing and then the extra I can sell for you know to help people now and that helps me with the feed,” Casner said.

What began as a simple garden grew into something much larger.

“The chickens provide the eggs, the ducks, they use a lot of duck waste in the water and that takes it into a drip hose that goes into a garden area and that feeds the roots of the garden which then goes to the goats and they feed me the butter and cheese,” Casner said.

His farm system has been a success given the fact that he was not aware of the egg inflation until he had an increase in Vernon residents looking to buy eggs. He believes the inflation is due to several reasons.

“Last year, we called like 50 million different turkeys, chickens, everything in the bird flu. But just having more money in the system too, that causes inflation but you also have to think of when corn goes up, the feed goes up, that’s going to also affect inflation on the eggs,” Casner said.

But the money he makes doesn’t go into his pocket - it goes right back into maintaining his farm.

“When they buy stuff from me, that goes into producing the food and that keeps me from having to buy, grocery bill, so that benefits me from there but it benefits them too because they’re also helping feed the animals and stuff which helps keep the prices down for them,” Casner said.

Casner hopes to keep learning how to produce his own food from the resources he has until he’s almost fully dependent on his farm.

“My goal this year is to get about 75% producing everything so I only have to spend about $100 a month for the things I can’t make, but everything else like the eggs, potatoes, butter and cheese, instead of having to go out and buying it off the supply system which is hit or miss right now,” Casner said.

Casner encourages everyone to begin their journey and believes anyone has the capability, no matter how little you know about farming considering he was in the same shoes.

