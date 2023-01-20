Arnold is looking for his forever home.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Tanner Deleon in the studio to talk about Arnold.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

