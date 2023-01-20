Crime Stoppers honor donors with banquet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -33 felony arrest were made, and 87 cases were closed this last year thanks to your tips Texoma, into Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls.

The non-profit held its donor appreciation banquet this evening thanking those who help in the fight against crime. These donations allow crime stoppers to implement programs and pay cash rewards to keep Wichita Falls safe.

Representatives with Crime Stoppers say without their donors they would not exist, so they wanted to give an opportunity to thank those involved.

“We appreciate you being here,” Curits Heptner, President of Crime Stoppers said. “You all play an important role in solving crimes in our communities. Tonight is an opportunity for us as a board to tell you how much we appreciate your support.”

Since 1981 Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls have received 50,000 tips, made 5,600 arrest and given out over $1,000,000 in rewards. One thing people may not realize is that crime stoppers is separate from the Wichita Falls Police Department.

“We serve as a tool for the Wichita Falls Police Department and other government and law enforcement agencies in our city and our country,” Brian Arias, Crime Stoppers coordinator said. “We help provide them with information given by the public, anonymous of course, and we reward those people that lead to the arrest of fugitives.”

While Crime Stoppers is an organization designed to help the community, it is because of the community that the non-profit is given a chance to do what they do.

“Every year we always depend on the community because without the donors we do not exist as a program here in Wichita Falls,” Arias said. “Since the inception in 1981 they have continuously given back to us. This year we had some good numbers. It was definitely a good year to introduce our safe school program with our fentanyl awareness program as well.”

Donors and organizations were honored and awarded for all they have done to help Crime Stoppers. Our very own Ashely Fitzwater accepted the award for Channel 6.

“If we didn’t have the community, we wouldn’t be able to do it,” Heptner said. “Everything they give us gets used.”

We are proud to help play a role in the non-profits mission by sharing information about unsolved crimes. As a reminder if you ever want to give a tip, you never have to give your name and you could earn a cash reward.

