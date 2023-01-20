Email City Guide
Maestro is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Jacelyn Lassiter
Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Maestro is an active dog who and wants to wag his tail into your home.

If you’re interested in adopting this playful dog, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Maestro is looking for his forever home
