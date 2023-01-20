Email City Guide
Moon Market opens Downtown Wichita Falls

By Joseph Saint and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will be hosting the Moon Market on Jan. 19 from 6-9 p.m.

The Moon Market is an evening artisan market that opens every third Thursday of the month at 8th & Ohio.

The market is hosted ”to create a whole vibe that makes the Historic Depot Square come to life,” according to a post made on the Farmers Market’s Facebook.

Some of the community’s artisans are highlighted at the Moon Market.

“It’s our goal to highlight the creatives and innovators that make Wichita Falls so special,” the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market posted.

The farmers market invites the community to bring chairs to sit around the fire and enjoy features such as live music by Ian Clark, chair massages with Morgan Jezek and Tarot Card readings with Mysticism by Myranda. The market will also have tacos y tortas el pelon for sale and beverages from Mythic Roasters, OG Cellars and The Traveling Tavern.

