Wichita Falls Area Food Bank grateful for ARPA funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is one of thirty non-profits that received money from city council.

“That’s gonna help replace revenue that we used to replace for the food,” Interim CEO David O’Neil of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said.

O’Neil says that helping to feed their current clients and others in need is a task that will always be on the top of their list.

“We serve 12 counties in North Texas and we continue to need funds to provide those that need help when they’re hungry, children, families seniors,” O’Neil said.

The food bank is one of several non-profits that received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act which was distributed by city council. O’Neil says they have plans for the one hundred fourteen thousand dollars thats coming their way.

“These funds really go toward those things that we struggled with. Early on in Covid, we had trouble getting food and later on, we had trouble we had the food but it was difficult to get it to other agencies simply because of all the restrictions around Covid,” O’Neil said.

Although the amount is helpful O’Neil says more is better, and that the food bank will continue to need funds to provide to those that need help.

