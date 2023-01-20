Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Theater and Backdoor Theater announce their 2023 preview

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Rowan Hardman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new year means a new lineup of entertaining shows at your local theatres.

Both playhouses are reportedly ready to start their 2023 seasons, but their work begins in early fall.

At the end of the year, both playhouses hold an event where they announce their upcoming shows. Dwayne Jackson, Owner of the Wichita Theatre, says it is his favorite thing to do.

“It’s exciting and I tell everybody I love doing that because I get to keep a secret. I get to keep it quiet from even our best and closest friend,” Jackson says.

Going to the theatre is a unique experience, and this season, both playhouses claim they have shows fit for every generation.

“One of the reasons we focus so much on family entertainment is because it gives a connection for the parents to bring the kids or the, in our case, many grandparents bring the kids. We’re going to say grandparents because when footloose came out bringing their twelve- and thirteen-year-old grandkids that might have never seen it.” Jackson says.

Barefoot in the Park opens tonight at Wichita Theater’s dinner stage. Footloose will be on Wichita Theatre’s main stage beginning Jan. 27. Backdoor’s first show of the season hits the stage on Feb 17, it is called Xanadu.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
WFISD believes this will be what is best for the district and the students.
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating
Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Scotland Knights Of Columbus to hold German sausage meal
The lake levels are down just a little it but the Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager...
Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline

Latest News

Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market hosts Moon Market
Moon Market opens Downtown Wichita Falls
Wichita Theater and Backdoor Theater announce 2023 season
Wichita Theater and Backdoor Theater announce 2023 shows
Moon Market returns to Downtown Wichita Falls
Moon Market returns to Downtown Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives money from city council
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives money from city council