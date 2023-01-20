Wichita Theater and Backdoor Theater announce their 2023 preview

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new year means a new lineup of entertaining shows at your local theatres.

Both playhouses are reportedly ready to start their 2023 seasons, but their work begins in early fall.

At the end of the year, both playhouses hold an event where they announce their upcoming shows. Dwayne Jackson, Owner of the Wichita Theatre, says it is his favorite thing to do.

“It’s exciting and I tell everybody I love doing that because I get to keep a secret. I get to keep it quiet from even our best and closest friend,” Jackson says.

Going to the theatre is a unique experience, and this season, both playhouses claim they have shows fit for every generation.

“One of the reasons we focus so much on family entertainment is because it gives a connection for the parents to bring the kids or the, in our case, many grandparents bring the kids. We’re going to say grandparents because when footloose came out bringing their twelve- and thirteen-year-old grandkids that might have never seen it.” Jackson says.

Barefoot in the Park opens tonight at Wichita Theater’s dinner stage. Footloose will be on Wichita Theatre’s main stage beginning Jan. 27. Backdoor’s first show of the season hits the stage on Feb 17, it is called Xanadu.

