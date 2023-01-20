Winter weather looks possible next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday, rain chances look to return to the forecast before sunrise. We will have a 20% of rain in the morning with a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 31° with clearing skies. Sunday, we will have a high temperature of 54°, with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 32° with mostly clear skies.

Rain and mixed precipitation chances look to return Monday and Tuesday. Monday, we will have a high of 57° with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, a potent storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, winter weather is expected as of this time. A mix of precipitation is anticipated to start after sunrise Tuesday.

