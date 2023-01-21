Christ Academy hosts 10th annual Chocolate Soirée

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy wrapped up their largest fundraiser of the year on Friday. It was the 10th annual Chocolate Soirée.

They were able to raise $100,000 at last year’s event. All the money raised will go toward funding their programs. That’s because Christ Academy is a private institution that doesn’t receive government funding like public schools.

Without government funding for their private institution, Christ Academy has turned to hosting events throughout the year. As Kim McClellan, director of development, explained the Chocolate Soirée brings in the most funds and support with general admission tickets being priced at $55 per person and over 300 guests attending.

“I do think a lot of people support this, number one because it’s chocolate and it’s fun and we really opened it up to the whole community and it’s not a secluded thing but something that supports the whole town,” McClellan said.

Hundreds of donors, sponsors and parents gathered at the Wichita Falls Country Club on Friday, including Lauren Haley, a Christ Academy parent, who said the reason she supports the institution and their fundraisers is because she sees how much their way of teaching impacts her children.

“Christ Academy, I personally feel like those teachers pour into those children, they love those children the way I would love them if I was able to homeschool them, which to me is a huge part of why I have them in that school,” Haley said.

The event not only benefits Christ Academy but also small local businesses, restaurants and chefs who receive recognition from the community.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with live music, food, drinks, a silent auction and of course, chocolate - but it’s not your typical store-bought chocolate.

The silent auction consisted of over 100 items for people to bid on including an authentic Chanel purse, out of country trips and even spending the day with Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.

“The main goal for this even is to definitely raise money for Christ Academy so we can provide the type of education we do but also to support these businesses that are a big part of our community and be able to showcase them and make them feel that we are behind them as well,” McClellan said.

