High school basketball - Jan. 20, 2023
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball action from Friday night.
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Hirschi
|36
|Gainesville
|37
|Archer City
|46
|Petrolia
|56
|Crowell
|47
|Electra
|57
|Olney
|31
|Nocona
|62
|Holliday
|68
|Bowie
|36
|Seymour
|32
|Windthorst
|35
PETROLIA VS. ARCHER CITY
GAINESVILLE VS. HIRSCHI
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Hirschi
|71
|Gainesville
|36
|Seymour
|60
|Windthorst
|41
|Archer City
|46
|Petrolia
|36
|Crowell
|48
|Electra
|55
|Holliday
|57
|Bowie
|47
GAINESVILLE VS. HIRSCHI
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.