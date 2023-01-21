Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

High school basketball - Jan. 20, 2023

Basketball drops into basket
Basketball drops into basket(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball action from Friday night.

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Hirschi36Gainesville37
Archer City46Petrolia56
Crowell47Electra57
Olney31Nocona62
Holliday68Bowie36
Seymour32Windthorst35

PETROLIA VS. ARCHER CITY

GAINESVILLE VS. HIRSCHI

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Hirschi71Gainesville36
Seymour60Windthorst41
Archer City46Petrolia36
Crowell48Electra55
Holliday57Bowie47

GAINESVILLE VS. HIRSCHI

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
WFISD believes this will be what is best for the district and the students.
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating
The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022
Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Scotland Knights Of Columbus to hold German sausage meal

Latest News

WFHS girls soccer defeated Borger.
High school soccer - Jan. 20, 2023
Soccer ball
High school sports roundup - Jan. 19, 2023
Holliday defeated City View in boys basketball.
High school basketball - Jan. 13, 2023
Ashlynn Knight (8) preps for the penalty kick.
High school soccer - Jan. 12, 2023