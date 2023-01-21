Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texas universities could get more funding

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 88th Legislative Session is now taking place until May. Texas higher education leaders are pushing for funds for public universities and community communities.

The state is projected to receive $188.2 billion in general revenue for business state funds. With the projection amount being high, higher education leaders are optimistic that some of the money could go to what they’re fighting for.

One MSU Texas professor said universities can always use more money. During the pandemic, universities experienced a financial impact and any extra money that could go to public universities isn’t a bad thing.

“All universities have experienced a decline in enrollment during the pandemic since the funding model is largely driven by tuition revenue. When that happens we see a downturn in our revenue to run school, offer classes those types of things,” said Political Science Professor Dr. Steve Garrison.

We talked to students on campus who said they would want the money to go towards tuition if it’s approved, that way they could focus on their academics.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
WFISD believes this will be what is best for the district and the students.
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating
Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Scotland Knights Of Columbus to hold German sausage meal
The lake levels are down just a little it but the Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager...
Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022
Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Tanner Deleon in the studio to talk about Arnold.
Arnold is looking for his forever home
Backdoor Theater in Wichita Falls receives 4B funds
Wichita Theater and Backdoor Theater announce their 2023 preview
Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market hosts Moon Market
Moon Market opens Downtown Wichita Falls