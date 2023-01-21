Texas universities could get more funding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 88th Legislative Session is now taking place until May. Texas higher education leaders are pushing for funds for public universities and community communities.

The state is projected to receive $188.2 billion in general revenue for business state funds. With the projection amount being high, higher education leaders are optimistic that some of the money could go to what they’re fighting for.

One MSU Texas professor said universities can always use more money. During the pandemic, universities experienced a financial impact and any extra money that could go to public universities isn’t a bad thing.

“All universities have experienced a decline in enrollment during the pandemic since the funding model is largely driven by tuition revenue. When that happens we see a downturn in our revenue to run school, offer classes those types of things,” said Political Science Professor Dr. Steve Garrison.

We talked to students on campus who said they would want the money to go towards tuition if it’s approved, that way they could focus on their academics.

