WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2022 was a record breaking year in Wichita Falls for fatal car crashes according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. There were 22 for the year compared to seven fatal wrecks the year before.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said he did not have hard numbers on where most of those wrecks occurred but, in his experience and from talking to officers on the streets. He was able to identify a few hot spots.

He said in the past few years, there have been a number of wrecks at the intersections at Kell, Holiday, and Broad. He also mentioned Lawrence Rd. as a hotspot, especially at the intersection of Lawrence and Callfield Rd.

“Another place is the whole stretch of Southwest Pkwy between Barnett down to Greenbriar where you have the intersections with the red lights. The running of red lights, violating the red lights that is a problem all over town, but it is really bad on Southwest Parkway,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Sgt. Eipper went on to say that speeding, inattention and alcohol have contributed to some of the fatalities.

He said they are considering using unmarked police cars to catch traffic violators. Sgt. Eipper also said that WFPD received money from the state to pay for overtime so their officers can continue to watch the roads.

