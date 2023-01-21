Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022

By Shawn O'Dell and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2022 was a record breaking year in Wichita Falls for fatal car crashes according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. There were 22 for the year compared to seven fatal wrecks the year before.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said he did not have hard numbers on where most of those wrecks occurred but, in his experience and from talking to officers on the streets. He was able to identify a few hot spots.

He said in the past few years, there have been a number of wrecks at the intersections at Kell, Holiday, and Broad. He also mentioned Lawrence Rd. as a hotspot, especially at the intersection of Lawrence and Callfield Rd.

“Another place is the whole stretch of Southwest Pkwy between Barnett down to Greenbriar where you have the intersections with the red lights. The running of red lights, violating the red lights that is a problem all over town, but it is really bad on Southwest Parkway,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Sgt. Eipper went on to say that speeding, inattention and alcohol have contributed to some of the fatalities.

He said they are considering using unmarked police cars to catch traffic violators. Sgt. Eipper also said that WFPD received money from the state to pay for overtime so their officers can continue to watch the roads.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
WFISD believes this will be what is best for the district and the students.
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating
Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Scotland Knights Of Columbus to hold German sausage meal
The lake levels are down just a little it but the Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager...
Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Texas universities could get more funding
Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Tanner Deleon in the studio to talk about Arnold.
Arnold is looking for his forever home
Backdoor Theater in Wichita Falls receives 4B funds
Wichita Theater and Backdoor Theater announce their 2023 preview
Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market hosts Moon Market
Moon Market opens Downtown Wichita Falls