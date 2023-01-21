Winter weather looming early next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weekend continues to look beautiful, but the weather heads downhill quickly to start the week.

For the remainder of your Saturday, skies will stay clear as the wind slowly backs off. Temperatures will slide through the 50s and 40s during the evening, so don’t forget to grab the jacket before heading out. We should settle in the low to mid 30s Sunday morning.

We’ll end the weekend and start the work week with the same sunshine and mid 50s. These two days will give us ample opportunity to prepare for the potentially messy wintry weather that moves through Tuesday.

As a precaution, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday for the potential impacts. As for how the storm will play out, your Tuesday morning drive to work will likely be on the wet side. As cold air continues to funnel into the region, the rain will gradually change over to snow from northwest to southeast, becoming all snow by the drive home. Higher impacts are likely across far western Texoma and a good chunk of southwest Oklahoma, but the details as far as how much snow is possible are still being ironed out. Spots along Highway 380 in far southern Texoma will likely see the lowest impact with more rain and a brief transition over to snow. Regardless, please be careful as you drive around the region and check ahead to your final destination for any possible delays.

Behind the storm, the weather looks fairly quiet through the end of the week. We’ll climb into the mid 40s for Wednesday and likely the mid 50s come Friday.

