Accumulating snow possible by Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A decent round of snow is expected to impact Texoma beginning first thing Tuesday morning.

We’ll cap off the weekend with fair skies and temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s this evening. Prepare for a frosty start to Monday morning with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

Monday is our last chance to gear up and prepare for the incoming winter weather. Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon, but highs should still manage the low to mid 50s.

Rain begins to move into western reaches of Texoma during the early morning hours of Tuesday, eventually turning to snow in those areas by sunrise. Most of Texoma will head to work and school to quite a bit of rain and a wintry mix. As temperatures continue to cool, the changeover to snow will gradually take place, especially through the late morning and midday hours. Surface temperatures will be barely above freezing, so it is the above-ground temperatures that we’ll be watching closely. As for the soil temperatures, they’ve been mild of late, so that will impact snow totals to start.

Precipitation should be in the form of all snow by the afternoon hours, sending road conditions tumbling across the region. Most of Texoma is looking at the possibility of 2-4″ of snowfall with a band of heavier amounts near 6″ setting up somewhere in the neighborhood of I-44. Storm track and the timing of the changeover to snow will impact those totals. Regardless, please be mindful of the deteriorating road conditions heading home Tuesday afternoon.

With a layer of snow on the ground Wednesday, high temperatures will be stuck in the 30s and 40s in many places. Thursday mid 40s and sunshine should melt a good chunk of the snowfall. 50s will be possible by Friday.

Next weekend, Saturday appears to be sunny and mild around 60 degrees while the next cold front is eyeing Sunday afternoon.

