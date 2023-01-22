Email City Guide
MLK Center hosts 34th annual prayer breakfast

By Blake Hill
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On the morning of Jan. 21, the MPEC found itself filled with people attending the 34th annual MLK prayer and Scholarship Breakfast. The breakfast followed the theme of “daring to dream.”

The event celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and encourages youth to follow their ambitions.

It was over 50 years ago when Dr. King was killed, but his message lives on through those that dare to dream.

“What I want to do is make sure that this theme is carried out because I dreamed, when I was here in Wichita Falls as a teenager, as a junior high school student, I dreamed of being something special,” Dr. Anngienetta Johnson, keynote speaker, said. “And those around me told me I could be something special, so I want to share that today.”

Dr. Johnson was the event keynote speaker... she’s a Wichita Falls local that graduated from Booker T. Washington high school, and worked at NASA for over 40 years. She earned two peer excellence and spaceship earth awards, the NASA headquarters creative management award, and the cooperative external achievement award.

“Wichita Falls, when I grew up, was a wonderful town. It was a town that encouraged young people. I am not in Wichita Falls now, but I am praying and hoping that Wichita Falls is still that same town, that encourages, directs and supports all of its young people,” said Dr. Johnson.

18 students received scholarships, two of which were full scholarships to MSU Texas.

“The event today is so important so that we don’t forget the past, and make a better future. So we’re here to raise scholarships for underprivileged youth to fulfill their dreams,” said Michael Davis, MLK Center Coordinator.

