Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Big Snow for Some on Tuesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A very strong storm system generates areas of heavy rain and snow on Tuesday. It all gets started in the morning and last into the early evening. Snowfall accumulations will the highest across the westerly half of the area. Temperatures will be in the 30s on Tuesday and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer weather returns for the Friday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Winter weather looks possible next week
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Snow Forecast for Tuesday
Snow Forecast for Tuesday
We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Accumulating snow possible by Tuesday
weather
We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday