Big Snow for Some on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A very strong storm system generates areas of heavy rain and snow on Tuesday. It all gets started in the morning and last into the early evening. Snowfall accumulations will the highest across the westerly half of the area. Temperatures will be in the 30s on Tuesday and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer weather returns for the Friday.

