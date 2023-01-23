Email City Guide
Christ Academy announces Chocolate Soirée winners

The Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate...
The Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate Soirée.(Christ Academy)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate Soirée.

According to Christ Academy’s Facebook page, the winners are as follows:

  • Judges’ Choice: Taco Darlin
  • People’s Choice: Collective Coffee
  • Best Presentation: Micha’s Bake Shop

Christ Academy shared in their Facebook post a special thanks to other competitors such as Progress & Provisions Craft Kitchen, Wichita Falls Country Club, Sweet 1020, The Chef’s Palate and Chef Laboy.

The Chocolate Soirée was held on Jan 19 and raised $225,612 at the event this year, and all the money raised is going toward Christ Academy’s school programs and funding.

