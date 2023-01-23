Christ Academy announces Chocolate Soirée winners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate Soirée.

According to Christ Academy’s Facebook page, the winners are as follows:

Judges’ Choice: Taco Darlin

People’s Choice: Collective Coffee

Best Presentation: Micha’s Bake Shop

Christ Academy shared in their Facebook post a special thanks to other competitors such as Progress & Provisions Craft Kitchen, Wichita Falls Country Club, Sweet 1020, The Chef’s Palate and Chef Laboy.

The Chocolate Soirée was held on Jan 19 and raised $225,612 at the event this year, and all the money raised is going toward Christ Academy’s school programs and funding.

