Christ Academy announces Chocolate Soirée winners
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate Soirée.
According to Christ Academy’s Facebook page, the winners are as follows:
- Judges’ Choice: Taco Darlin
- People’s Choice: Collective Coffee
- Best Presentation: Micha’s Bake Shop
Christ Academy shared in their Facebook post a special thanks to other competitors such as Progress & Provisions Craft Kitchen, Wichita Falls Country Club, Sweet 1020, The Chef’s Palate and Chef Laboy.
The Chocolate Soirée was held on Jan 19 and raised $225,612 at the event this year, and all the money raised is going toward Christ Academy’s school programs and funding.
