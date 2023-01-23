Email City Guide
Comanche Red River Hotel Casino to host vaccine clinic

COVID-19 bivalent boosters and flu shots will be available for anyone 12 and older.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in partnership with the Indian Health Service.

It will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hotel conference room, called the “Warrior Room.”

COVID-19 bivalent boosters and flu shots will be available for anyone 12 and older. Ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To receive your booster, it must be two months since the last shot in the series. Health officials are asking anyone interested to wear a mask and bring their vaccination card.

