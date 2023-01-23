Local businesses rally to help local boy fighting leukemia

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - From noon to midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21, a local bar hosted an event to raise money for the family of Joseph Orten, an 11-year-old boy from Wichita Falls diagnosed with leukemia.

“We’re trying to raise a little money to help out, he’s right now in Fort Worth staying at the Ronald McDonald house. He’s been at Cooks Children’s, he’s been there since November the 25th,” said Judy Heaston, Joseph’s grandmother.

After Joseph was diagnosed with leukemia, Heaston called out for help; Christian Bailey, owner of guitar bar, answered that call.

“We found out about it yesterday, we jumped in, we heard the cause, and being a grandma myself I couldn’t say no. I just couldn’t turn it down, so we rallied the troops and we came down and we’re just doing the best we can,” said Bailey.

A strong sense of community brought this event to life and helped a family in need.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.