We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 54° with mostly skies. Monday night, a potent storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with isolated areas of more will be possible. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will be hovering around freezing.

Tuesday night, we will have a low of 30° with snow coming to an end around midnight. Wednesday, we will have a high of 43° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 23° with clearing skies.

