Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
TXDOT prepares for coming freeze
Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
Snow is starting to fall
The Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate...
Christ Academy announces Chocolate Soiree winners

Latest News

WFPD officials are urging the public to be aware of this scam.
WFPD warns of Oncor scam
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Fiona the hippo over the years
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance