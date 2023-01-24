Late Evening Snowfall Update for Tuesday
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold rain breaks in Tuesday morning and will come down hard at times. Rain will mix with or change to snow at times in the morning before mostly becoming all snow during the afternoon. The most widespread heavy snowfall amounts will be seen across the western parts of northwest Texas and southwestern Oklahoma. Snow will come to an end tomorrow evening.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.