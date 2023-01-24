Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Preparing a car safety kit

Items to include as part of your emergency kit in our vehicle ahead of a winter storm.
Items to include as part of your emergency kit in our vehicle ahead of a winter storm.(KWCH)
By Blake Hill
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With rain and snow through the area, roads conditions are changing. Getting stranded is could be dangerous.

To keep yourself safe in case you do find yourself stranded, consider bringing along a safety kit, with things like handwarmers, snacks, water bottles, and reflective tape.

“First aid kits or, like I said, reflective material. Triangles or road flares, I think that’s a lot of things that people just don’t carry or have in their vehicles,” said Sutherlands assistant manager, Dallas Theisen.

Theisen explained that emergency vehicles may have a harder time spotting you, so using reflective tape or road flares helps you stand out.

Bringing your cell phone along is a top priority, but if you lose signal it can’t do much, so bring along other forms of communication.

“If you are stuck or stranded you’re going to want to be able to communicate and call for help, so obviously your cell phone, don’t leave that at home,” Theisen said. “A radio, preferably a crankable radio if you’re stuck there for an extended periods of time.”

Sgt. Dan Beusing, Texas DPS, gave his advice for drivers going out in these conditions.

“If you’re going to be heading out onto the highways when the weather is kind of unpredictable, make sure that you let a family member know that you’re going to be traveling. Have that cell phone charged up, do a quick check out of your vehicle, make sure your tires are in good condition, and you have gas and so on,” said Sgt. Beusing.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
TXDOT prepares for coming freeze
Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
Snow is starting to fall
The Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate...
Christ Academy announces Chocolate Soiree winners

Latest News

The child was approximately 19 months old and was in the emergency room with significant...
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
WFPD officials are urging the public to be aware of this scam.
WFPD warns of Oncor scam
The City of Wichita Falls Indirect Potable Reuse water program reached a milestone on Jan. 24.
City of Wichita Falls water program hits milestone
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses