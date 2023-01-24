Preparing a car safety kit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With rain and snow through the area, roads conditions are changing. Getting stranded is could be dangerous.

To keep yourself safe in case you do find yourself stranded, consider bringing along a safety kit, with things like handwarmers, snacks, water bottles, and reflective tape.

“First aid kits or, like I said, reflective material. Triangles or road flares, I think that’s a lot of things that people just don’t carry or have in their vehicles,” said Sutherlands assistant manager, Dallas Theisen.

Theisen explained that emergency vehicles may have a harder time spotting you, so using reflective tape or road flares helps you stand out.

Bringing your cell phone along is a top priority, but if you lose signal it can’t do much, so bring along other forms of communication.

“If you are stuck or stranded you’re going to want to be able to communicate and call for help, so obviously your cell phone, don’t leave that at home,” Theisen said. “A radio, preferably a crankable radio if you’re stuck there for an extended periods of time.”

Sgt. Dan Beusing, Texas DPS, gave his advice for drivers going out in these conditions.

“If you’re going to be heading out onto the highways when the weather is kind of unpredictable, make sure that you let a family member know that you’re going to be traveling. Have that cell phone charged up, do a quick check out of your vehicle, make sure your tires are in good condition, and you have gas and so on,” said Sgt. Beusing.

