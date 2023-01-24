Shootout at California gas station kills 1, wounds 7 people

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said.

Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and learned there had been a shooting between several people, a police statement said.

The officers found shell casings at the Valero gas station but no victims. However, dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

One person died at a hospital and the others were listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made and other details were not immediately released.

At least 19 shots were fired, according to a photo of the shell casings that appeared in the East Bay Times.

The shootout took place only a few hours after a gunman killed seven people at two locations on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay. Officers arrested a suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Half Moon Bay is 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Oakland and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

