Snow Comes to an End

Snow ends tonight with sunshine returning for Wednesday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Areas of snow will come to an end later this evening with skies trying to clear toward sunrise. Temperatures will hold steady in the 33-35 range for much of the night but could drop near or below freezing by morning. Most of the slush on roadways will melt off but a few slick spots will still be possible first thing in the morning. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs back in the 40s.

