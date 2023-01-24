Snow Comes to an End

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Areas of snow will come to an end later this evening with skies trying to clear toward sunrise. Temperatures will hold steady in the 33-35 range for much of the night but could drop near or below freezing by morning. Most of the slush on roadways will melt off but a few slick spots will still be possible first thing in the morning. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs back in the 40s.

