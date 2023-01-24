Email City Guide
Snow is starting to fall

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. A strong storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with the possibility of isolated areas seeing more. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will hover around freezing.

Tuesday night, we will have a low of 30° with snow coming to an end around midnight. Wednesday, we will have a high of 42° with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 24° with clearing skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 48° with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 30° with clearing skies.

We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
