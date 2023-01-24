Email City Guide
TXDOT prepares for coming freeze

By Blake Hill
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With rain and freezing weather on its way we can expect some challenging commutes in the coming days.

TXDOT has started preparing by spraying the roads with brine, a mixture of salt and water that helps prevent ice from forming.

Brine is not a perfect solution, as any rain before the snow may wash it away.

“We are pretreating all of our bridges and overpasses, all of the major freeways in and out of Wichita Falls are also being treated, at least one lane in each direction, including the bridges and the overpasses,” said TXDOT Public Information Officer, Adèle Lewis.

TXDOT has 15 snow plows ready for tomorrow and workers will be on 12-hour shifts starting tonight. These plows move slowly, 30 miles per hour at most, so be prepared for longer than usual commute times.

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls

