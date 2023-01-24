WFPD warns of Oncor scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department warned of a scam Tuesday involving someone claiming to be with Oncor.

WFPD officials said a local business reported the scam Tuesday morning. The business representative reportedly said they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Oncor, with the caller telling them a technician was on the way to turn off their power. The caller then allegedly gave the representative a 1-800 number to call, make a payment and stop the technician from turning off the power.

The representative said they called the number and the person who answered said Oncor only accepts payments through Venmo or Zelle. Police said the representative knew at this moment that this was a scam.

WFPD officials are urging the public to be aware of this scam, never share financial information over the phone, and not rush into making payments to unknown sources.

