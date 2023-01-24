Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Jan. 23, 2023, for an injury to a child charge.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a possible injury to a child on Jan. 21 at the United Regional emergency room. The child was reportedly around 19 months old and had significant bruising.

The victim’s mother reportedly said Britain Pearson brought the child back from his care on Jan. 21 and claimed Pearson told her the child fell between a bed and a nightstand and fell again in the shower.

The child’s mother stated he had bruising on both sides of his face and on his bottom, as well as red marks that were shaped in the outline of what appeared to be fingers on his legs.

The marks appeared to be fairly fresh and were red, purple, and bluish in color, according to the WFPD. The marks and bruising were reportedly significant and did not appear to be the result of a simple fall. The child was treated at the hospital and no internal injuries were found.

During an interview with police on Jan. 23, Pearson reportedly claimed he slapped the victim once or twice when the victim woke him up during the night on Jan. 21. Pearson later stated the fall in the shower did not happen, he slapped the victim twice and that could have caused the marks on both sides of the victim’s face, as well as the marks on the victim’s bottom when the victim woke up early that morning.

Pearson was charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony. He was released from the Wichita County Jail on a $20,000 bond on Jan. 24, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.